Live
- Gujarat: 3 people sentenced to life imprisonment for sharing information with ISI
- Rani on new directors: 'They have contributed to shaping my career'
- Delhi floods trigger dengue outbreak
- 38 partners to attend NDA meet on Tuesday: Nadda
- J&K: Fresh encounter begins in Poonch
- Jaishankar meets Thai PM, conveys Modi's greetings
- Over 1.44 L kg drugs destroyed worth Rs 2,378 cr, Amit Shah urges CMs, Guvs to take similar steps
- Punjab CM yet to announce ex-gratia for flood victims: Bajwa
- Process and settle flood claims in north India quickly, IRDAI tells insurers
- Rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next five days
Jaishankar meets Thai PM, conveys Modi's greetings
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after the culmination of the BIMSTEC meeting in Bangkok.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Thailand Prime MinisterPrayut Chan-o-cha after the culmination of the BIMSTEC meeting in Bangkok.
"Honoured to call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with my colleagues from BIMSTEC countries. Conveyed greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
"Shared with him our commitment to further strengthen BIMSTEC," he added.
Jaishankar also met his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prakash Saud on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC meeting.
"Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. Agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation set out by our leaderships. Look forward to remaining in touch," he said in a tweet.
He also had a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Momen "Pleased to meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on regional issues," said Jaishankar after the meeting.