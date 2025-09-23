Jaishankar to hold talks with Rubio in US

New Delhi: In a first since Washington imposed steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. According to the US State Department’s public schedule, the two will hold talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

This will be Jaishankar and Rubio’s third face-to-face meeting in 2025. The two first met in January during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Washington, just days after Rubio took office, and again in July at a second Quad gathering.

The meeting coincides with ongoing India–US trade negotiations in Washington, where Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is leading the Indian side.

Talks resumed after President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone, saying his team was continuing efforts to resolve barriers with New Delhi.