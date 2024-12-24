Jaishankar’s US Visit: Key Diplomatic Engagement Amid Leadership Transition

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar begins a 6-day visit to the United States today, marking his first trip to the country since Donald Trump secured his second presidential election victory earlier this year. This visit is likely the final high-level engagement between India and the outgoing Joe Biden administration. It remains unclear if Jaishankar will meet with officials from the incoming Trump administration.

During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the Indian Ambassador and all US-based Consul Generals of India. According to sources, he is expected to outline India’s approach to navigating ties with the Trump 2.0 administration. In a forward-looking move, Jaishankar will reportedly direct Indian diplomats to engage with Trump’s team to better understand their priorities for the upcoming term.

The visit also occurs amidst recent tensions in India-US relations, including allegations against India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and controversies involving the assassination plot of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on US soil. Despite these challenges, geopolitical analysts anticipate continuity in India-US ties, building on initiatives launched during Trump’s first term and expanded under Biden.

Key areas of discussion include strategic, regional, and bilateral issues. The US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), launched in 2022 to deepen collaboration in high-tech sectors, will likely remain a focal point. Additionally, defence cooperation agreements, such as India's procurement of advanced drones under the Biden administration, are expected to continue under Trump’s leadership.

While India views Trump’s second term as an opportunity to strengthen ties further, concerns persist over his policies on reciprocal tariffs, immigration, and global environmental strategies. Jaishankar’s visit underscores India’s intent to proactively shape the trajectory of its partnership with the US in this critical transition period.