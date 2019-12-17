Jamia crackdown attack on India's soul: Priyanka

New Delhi: After sitting sombrely for two hours at India Gate as she led a protest against the crackdown on Jamia students, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mounted a scathing attack on the government and termed the Sunday's action as "dictatorial".

Stating that Congress workers will be fighting against the government, Priyanka termed the crackdown as "an attack on the soul of India" and thundered: "Why is the Prime Minister silent on economy and rapes?"

Her comments assumed significance as these come on a day when former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of rape in the horrific Unnao case.

Earlier the Congress general secretary, along with senior party leaders and members of the working committee, marched to the heart of the capital on the seventh anniversary of one of the most brutal gang rapes that shook the national capital -- the Nirbhaya case.

As she sat there in solidarity with her supporters, students raising slogans against police atrocities swelled into hundreds as more and more Congress workers joined in to raise their voice against the newly enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, general secretary K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik were also present at the sit-in.