JAMMU: Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir inaugurated the first phase of Jammu Ring Road project on Friday stating that the foundation of the project was lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

"It is a moment of great pride for me to inaugurate the first phase of the Jammu Ring Road project today, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

I feel that in the last six years not only the country's political situation has changed but the work culture has changed as well. It is because of the work culture, we have been able to achieve the administration," Sinha said at the inauguration ceremony.

The Governor further said that if the project gets completed before time, a provision to give incentives can be formulated.

