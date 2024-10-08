Jammu & Kashmir Election Results: Omar Abdullah Secures Budgam Victory, National Conference Declares Him Future Chief Minister

Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape is poised for a significant shift as early vote counting trends reveal a clear advantage for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance. In a notable development, NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah is leading in Ganderbal, while the Election Commission of India has already declared the NC chief victorious in Budgam.

This election marks a crucial milestone for the Union Territory, being the first assembly poll in ten years and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The electoral process unfolded in three phases across 90 assembly seats on September 18, 25, and October 1, with an overall voter turnout of 63.45%.

The multi-cornered contest primarily featured the NC-Congress alliance, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as major contenders. Today's results will determine the fate of several political heavyweights, including former ministers and prominent leaders from various parties.

Exit polls have largely favored the NC-Congress alliance, with projections suggesting they may secure the highest number of seats. However, most surveys indicate the possibility of a hung assembly, with no single party expected to cross the 46-seat majority mark required to form the government.

As the counting progresses, all eyes are on the final tally to see how accurately the pollsters predicted the outcome of this pivotal election in Jammu and Kashmir's post-Article 370 era.