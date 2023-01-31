Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic after 2 days

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for vehicular traffic for two days in a row due to shooting stones and mudsliides triggered by rains at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal, has opened for traffic, officials said on Tuesday evening.

"After clearance of debris on NH-44, passenger traffic released from both sides," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles as well as fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir heading for rest of the country travel on this highway.