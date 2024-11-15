Jan Aushadhi Kendras become a lifeline for the common man in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is proving to be a game-changer in the healthcare sector. With the rising costs of medical treatment, these centres have come as a beacon of hope, providing affordable and high-quality generic medicines to the common man in the city.

These centres are making a profound impact, especially for lower and middle-class families who have previously struggled with soaring medical bills.

Across the country, Jan Aushadhi Kendras are making a tangible difference by offering generic medicines at prices that are up to 70 per cent lower than those found in regular medical stores. The initiative is not just about affordable medicines, it also includes various diagnostic tests at reduced prices, ensuring comprehensive care at much lower cost.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra at SNMMMCH (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital) in Dhanbad has emerged as an example of this transformative healthcare model. Established three years ago, the Centre has emerged as a vital source of cost-effective and affordable medicines as hundreds of patients purchase the prescribed medication from here.

A patient, who visits the centre regularly said, "The medicines here cost a fraction of the branded ones. What we get at Rs 100 in a private medical store, is available here at just Rs 20 to 25. This has made a huge difference in our lives."

"The accessibility of affordable medicines has been a boon, particularly for those who could not afford the high cost of healthcare. It is really good for the poor," said another beneficiary.

Another patient said, "We used to pay over Rs 500 for medicines at regular stores. Now, we can get the same medicines for less than Rs 100 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. It is truly a blessing."

Over the years, this Jan Aushadhi Kendra has steep rise in medicine buyers, as they travel from from distant areas to buy the cost-effective and affordable medicines.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras owner said, "We aim to ensure that everyone gets the medicines they need. The overwhelming response from the public has been heartwarming."

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJP) is a public welfare scheme of the Government of India. It was launched by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through special centres named Jan Aushadhi Kendras.