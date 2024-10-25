Jan Suraaj Party offering bribe to voters: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has accused the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party of offering bribes to voters in the Imamganj Assembly constituency, where his daughter-in-law, Deepa Manjhi, was Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate.

Addressing a gathering in Gaya, he alleged that Jan Suraaj Party leaders were going door-to-door in Imamganj, asking villagers to fill out forms in exchange for a promise of Rs 1 lakh if they vote for the party in the bypolls.

"I am urging voters not to be swayed by such promises and called on the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take strict action to prevent voter manipulation and maintain electoral integrity," Union Minister Manjhi said.

His statement adds to the intense political environment in the area, especially given Deepa Manjhi's candidacy.

The Union Minister recently emphasised his party's development contributions and questioned the Jan Suraaj Party's legitimacy in requesting votes in the Imamganj Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a rally in support of his daughter-in-law, he remarked, "We have done thousands of works. We have the right to ask for votes, but what work have these Jan Suraaj people done?"

The Union Minister expressed confidence in Deepa Manjhi's potential to contribute to the region's growth if elected, noting that her win could help ensure consistent development.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary supported Union Minister Manjhi's appeal, suggesting that HAM's leadership would continue to accelerate development in Bihar.

"The government will not change with this election but with the support of all of us, the pace of development in Bihar will increase at double the speed," Deputy CM Choudhary said.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, added that Deepa Manjhi has been active in politics and is well-positioned to address the constituency's needs.