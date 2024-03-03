Japanese general witnesses exercise 'Dharma Guardian' at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges

Japan Ground Self Defense Force's Eastern Army commander, Lt General Togashi Yuichi on Sunday visited the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan to witness the ongoing India-Japan joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian'.

The primary objective of the visit was to take stock of the progress made in the exercise, encourage both the Japanese and Indian contingents, strengthen the camaraderie between the armies and enhance the collaborative efforts between the two nations, Defence PRO, Col Amitabh Sharma, said.

‘Dharma Guardian’ is a crucial bilateral exercise which focuses on fostering combined capabilities to operate effectively as a joint task force in semi-urban environments, aligning with the United Nations mandate. It marks a significant step in the strategic partnership between India and Japan, emphasising their commitment to regional security and stability.

The ongoing exercise at Mahajan Ranges is the 5th edition of the exercise, Col Sharma added.

Army's Chetak Corps' commander Lt General Nagendra Singh also attended the event, with his participation underlining the shared commitment of the Indian Armed forces to the success of the joint exercise.

During the visit, Lt General Yuichi observed the troops in action during a captivating combat shooting practice. Additionally, nuances of a raid by a small team skillfully inserted into the target area by helicopters was also demonstrated.

This event serves as a testament to the strong bond and cooperation between the Japanese & Indian Armed Forces, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.