JD-U leader questions RJD MP's 'ultimatum' to Nitish

Patna: After RJD MP Manoj Jha gave an “ultimatum” to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clear his stand on INDIA alliance, JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday questioned Jha over his alleged warning of Nitish Kumar.

“We do not believe in ultimatums. We only believe in the work for the people. We stand with the people of Bihar. We are with the Mahagathbandhan and if anyone has doubt, it is their concern not ours,” Neeraj Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha asked Nitish Kumar to clear his stand about whether he is with Mahagathbandhan or not.

He said that in the last one week there have been several news stories on social and mainstream media which are creating confusion about Nitish Kumar’s stand on INDIA alliance.

“As Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s Chief Minister, he is the right person to resolve the confusion. It will be in the interest of common people of Bihar to get this confusion resolved,” Jha said.

Reportedly, Nitish Kumar is in constant touch with the BJP and speculation is rife that he may dump the RJD and other alliance partners again in coming days.