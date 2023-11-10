JD-U MLA level corruption charges against Bihar Cricket Association Chief

Patna: JD-U MLA Sanjiv Kumar on Friday leveled corruption charges against Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) Rakesh Tiwari.

Kumar said that Rakesh Tiwari used to take bribes to the tune of Rs 40 to 50 lakh and select players from other states in the Bihar Ranji team. Following his allegation, a number of other legislators have also came in his support.

“BCA president Rakesh Tiwari is a tout who used to take Rs 40 to 50 lakh from outside players and allow them to play in the Ranji team of Bihar. He is playing with the future of players of our state. This needs to be investigated,” Kumar said.

He said that BCA is registered with the registration department of Bihar government.

“The government should cancel BCA’s registration immediately and form a committee of Bihar assembly to investigate its works and financial transactions,” he said.

Following his allegation, Liquor Prohibition and Registration Minister Sunil Kumar said that the state government has no objection over the allegation and concerns of Sanjiv Kumar. “The assembly speaker can investigate the matter,” he said.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary said that the investigation will take place as per the law. He hinted that a committee will be formed to investigate BCA president.

Reacting on the allegation of Sanjiv Kumar, Rahbar Abdin, the working committee member of Patna Cricket Association and close associate of Rakesh Tiwari said that the allegation leveled against Rakesh Tiwari have not been proved and it will not be wise to call him tout.