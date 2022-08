JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100

New Delhi: Twenty-four candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency. The top scorers include two girl students. Results of five candidates have been withheld by the agency for using unfair means. Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (5 each) followed by Rajasthan (4) and Uttar Pradesh (2).

One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score.

The top scorers from Telangana are Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth V V S, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay.

Menda Hima Vamsi, Koyyana Suhas, Palli Jalajakshi, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore and Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh. The top scorers from Rajasthan are Krishna Sharma, Mayank Motwani and Parth Bhardwaj. Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka) and Saumitra Garg and Kanishka Sharma from Uttar Pradesh. The National Testing Agency (NTA) did not announce a merit list. "Over 10.26 lakh candidates had registered for the two sessions of the exam, while 9.05 lakh candidates had appeared. Over 4.04 lakh candidates had appeared for both the sessions," a senior NTA official said.

The examination was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis and Bangkok.

"Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok were added for the first time. Live CCTV surveillance was planned in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examination. The NTA also made arrangements for live viewing of remote locations of all examination centres from the control room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi. Recording of CCTV systems was also done," the official said.

"Over 583 observers, 286 city-coordinators, 18 regional coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed at the examination centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination," he added.