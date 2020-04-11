Jeevika workers make 5.88 lakh face masks in Bihar

Patna: The Bihar government has roped in workers under the Jeevika scheme to manufacture around 5.88 lakh face masks till date to help fight the battle against coronavirus.

An official involved with the Bihar Rural Livelihood Project (Jeevika) said that women associated with the programme were preparing face masks in all the districts of the state.

The women are being provided the raw material required to make face masks.

"As many as 1,276 self-help groups involved in the activity had till Thursday made 5,88,331 masks, which will be provided to the people at reasonable prices in the retail market," Jeevika officer Mahua Rai told IANS.

She said that the endeavour had provided a source of income for those connected with the programme amid the lockdown.

By Thursday, women in Shekhpura district had made 68,902 masks, in Patna 40,017, in Araria 5,439, in Madhubani 53,785, in Aurangabad 28,815, in Nalanda 28,914, in Gaya 24,579, and in western Champaran 58,500. Cleanliness and social distancing norms are being observed at all manufacturing sites. South Bihar Power Distribution Corporation as well as many bank and non-governmental organisations have bought face masks for their respective staff, an official said.

Jaywanti, associated with a self-help group in Gaya district, said that around 20 women from different villages were making around 1,000 masks daily, which were finding ready buyers in Gaya and Bodhgaya markets.