Jharkhand Congress holds condolence meet, pays tributes to Shibu Soren
Ranchi: The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Thursday held a condolence meet at the party's state headquarters here and paid tributes to former chief minister Shibu Soren.
The Congress members, including the state president, ministers, legislators and former ministers, recalled his contributions to Jharkhand and pledged to fulfill his dreams for the state.
The JMM co-founder breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday.
Former Union minister Subodhkant Sahay said Shibu Soren was a towering tribal leader not only of Jharkhand but also of the country.
"We got statehood for Jharkhand because of the struggle of Shibu Soren ji. If today, we can dream of being an MLA, minister, MP or chief minister, it is because of him who created a separate Jharkhand. His contribution is unforgettable," state Health Minister Irfan Ansari said.
Congress legislator Rajesh Kachhap said Shibu Soren was the guide for the society, especially for the oppressed, deprived and tribals.
"He had always been fighting for 'Jal, Jungle and Jamin'. His death is a great loss for all," he said.