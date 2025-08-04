Live
Jharkhand: Govt schools to remain shut on Tuesday in honour of Shibu Soren
All government schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Tuesday in honour of former chief minister Shibu Soren, an official said. Several private...
All government schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Tuesday in honour of former chief minister Shibu Soren, an official said.
Several private schools in Ranchi also declared a holiday on Tuesday.
"Classes in all government schools will be suspended on August 5 as part of the state mourning," School Education and Literacy Department Secretary Uma Shankar Singh said.
The state government declared three-day state mourning in honour of Soren, the founder of the state's ruling JMM, who died at 81 at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday.
The government has also cancelled all its scheduled programmes during the period, according to an official statement.
All state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, it said.
"The state government has decided to observe three days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, following the death of former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren this morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi," it added.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all buildings in Jharkhand, the statement said.