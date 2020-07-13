Jharkhand: School asks KG Students to Learn Pakistan, Bangladesh National Anthems

Controversy has arisen after a private school in Jharkhand asked its kindergarten students to learn the national anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Amid accusations against the teacher of having an "anti-national" mindset, the administration launched an investigation, while the school withdrew the curriculum from the class with immediate effect.

The incident took place in Ghatsila, in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, when last week his teacher asked LKG and UKG students to learn to practice national anthems from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During his online class, the teacher also shared the lyrics and YouTube videos of the two national anthems in the school's WhatsApp group for students and parents. After the "homework" came to the notice of the parents, they raised their objections to the school administration.

The matter was raised by former MLA spokesman and BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi. Following this, the district administration formed a two-member team to investigate the matter and report.

The President of Parents' association Ajay Rai demanded action against the teacher. "We are not going to tolerate if any school tries to promote anti-national content."

The teacher said that she only followed the direction of the school administration. "The goal was to improve the general knowledge of the students," said the teacher.

The school principal apologized and said the two anthems of student homework had been removed with immediate effect after the protests.

The Education Minister Jagannath Mahto has said that appropriate actions will be taken if the allegations against the school and the teacher are true.