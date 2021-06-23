Jharkhand to get 4,630 oxygen concentrators under PM-CARES

Ranchi : As cases have declined in the second wave of coronavirus in Jharkhand, the state government has started preparations to tackle the third wave.

In the second wave, oxygen crisis was a major issue therefore this time adequate focus has been placed on making arrangements for oxygen as part of which in Jharkhand 38 PSA plants will be set up. Further, the state will get 4,630 oxygen concentrators.



Apart from Sadar Hospitals in the all districts, these oxygen concentrators will also be used in CHCs, PHCs and health sub centres for which nodal officers from block level to state level will be appointed. The Centre is also providing training so that the machines can be properly used, said a health department official.



The Centre has developed Oxygen Concentrator Management Information System (OCMIS). The concerned nodal officer will have to update daily information on the portal and the officer will be also responsible to make arrangements for power and other necessities.



In Jharkhand, 38 PSA plants will also be set up under the PM-CARES fund and it is expected that in another two months all the plants will be made operational. Two technical persons will be appointed in each of these plants, along with that a nodal officer will be also deputed and will be responsible for complete coordination.