Jharsuguda boy in school sub-jr hockey team

Jharsuguda: Throughrapid development over the last four years, Jharsuguda district has made a significant impact on hockey in the State. Sahid Naik, a Class IX student from Ratnakar High School at H Katapali, has been selected as a striker in the Odisha School Sub-Junior Hockey Team. The 69th National School Games competition will be held at Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh from December 19.

Jharsuguda Collector and District Hockey Association president Kunal Motiram Chavan, Additional District Magistrate and District Hockey Association secretary Brajabandhu Bhoi and District Physical Education Officer Susanta Behera congratulated Sahid Naik on his selection.

Odisha Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty said Naik’s selection has been made possible due to the tireless efforts of the District Hockey Association. In 2023, Navodaya Vidyalaya students Rajeshwari Naik and Trishna Tawdia were selected for the National School Girls Hockey Team. In 2024, St. Mary’s school’s Amanta Mahanath, Rahul Tirkey and Praveen

Shukla were selected for ICSE National School Team.

Through an initiative with Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, the Hockey Association is providing 10 schools with comprehensive hockey gear, including kits, footwear and apparel. The Hockey Association has provided hockey equipment to 15 schools so far. Hockey is becoming popular in Jharsuguda schools and 800 boys and girls are now playing this game in the district.