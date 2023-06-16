Jharsuguda: Butterfly Park set up by Vedanta Aluminium

Live
Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium has set up a lush Butterfly Park on its premises in Jharsuguda.
The park nurtures over 100 plant species that will attract more than 30 rare and exquisite butterfly species such as Common Mormon, Zebra Blue and Danaid Eggfly. The Butterfly Park will play a pivotal role in providing a thriving ecosystem to local flora and fauna such as rare flowering plant species, birds and bees. Through numerous environmental initiatives such as the park under its #GreenHearts campaign, Vedanta Aluminium is creating avenues to nurture biodiversity in Jharsuguda.
Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe that fostering biodiversity is essential for environmental sustainability. It aligns with our goals of ESG excellence and sustainable development. We are committed to further strengthening our environmental stewardship in collaboration with local communities to preserve local flora and fauna. The establishment of Butterfly Park is yet another critical step that bolsters our dedication to preserving local biodiversity. By enhancing the ecosystems with our consistent efforts, we strive to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all.”