Jharsuguda sizzles at 44.8 degrees C

Bhubaneswar: The heatwave intensified in Odisha with temperature crossing 44 degrees Celsius mark at seven places on Saturday. Twenty places in the State recorded maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on the day, the India Meteorological Department said.

Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the State with 44.8 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Sambalpur and Boudh with 44.6 degrees Celsius, Sonepur 44.5, Bargarh 44.4, Balangir 44.3, Hirakud 44.2 and Sundargarh 44.1.

The IMD has forecast that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places in Odisha during next four to five days. Maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places.

Meanwhile, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said sweltering heat and high humidity usually prevail before the arrival of monsoon. “The southwest monsoon normally arrives in Odisha around June 12 and this has been delayed as it had hit the Indian mainland with onset over Kerala seven days behind schedule. There is a forecast for rain in Odisha from June 15. But no prediction has been made so far on the onset of monsoon over Odisha. It will be done in the next couple of days,” he said.