JICA team meets farmers

Highlights
Dhenkanal: A two-member Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team visited Bhuban block and interacted with the villagers. They wanted to know the irrigation benefits of Rengali Left canal. They reviewed the irrigation project in the presence of local representatives.
Team membersWakamatsu Eiji, senior representative, JICA India office; Hirata Momo, representative, JICA India office and Siddharth Parameswaran met the women farmers and enquired about their farming activities.
Later, the women farmers told mediapersons that they will need regular supply of water for growing additional crops in different seasons.
The team interacted with the women farmers at Gadanrushingprasad and Balibo gram panchayat office premises.
