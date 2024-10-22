Jindal Foundation observes Seva Divas

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, observed Seva Divas to mark the birthday of its chairperson, Shallu Jindal, a renowned philanthropist, social leader and Kuchipudi danseuse.

The Jindal Foundation dedicated the day to reaffirming its mission to build an inclusive India, enabling the underprivileged and socially vulnerable section to live a life of dignity.

Institutions and units of Jindal Foundation organised numerous social programmes at Ground Zero to mark the occasion, embodying the commitment of Shallu Jindal to empower communities and provide opportunity for an equitable society, addressing the needs of the deprived and socially vulnerable and thereby ensuring holistic social upliftment.

Expressing her gratitude to the community service partners, Shallu Jindal said, “I am truly grateful for your kind wishes and the thoughtful service activities on my birthday. Your support strengthens my resolve to work even harder for the betterment of society. Together, we can make a positive impact and bring smiles to those in need.”

Jindal Foundation across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and other parts of India organised medical camps, veterinary health services and nutrition services for senior citizens, patients in hospitals and children in children’s homes. O P Jindal Schools in Raigarh, Angul, Patratu and Barbil organised tree plantation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, art and craft creative activities, cow and stray animal care services and provided food and clothes to orphanages and hospitals.