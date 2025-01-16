Jindal Sri Sri Academy celebrates Annual Day

Live
Jharsuguda: Jindal Sri Sri Academy celebrated its Annual Day on Sunday on the theme “Panchamahabhuta” focusing on the “Five Elements of Nature”. Neelam Singh, Chairperson of the School Committee, spoke on the importance of education. “Education is the foundation for creating responsible citizens who can contribute positively to society,” she said.
The event featured stunning performances by the school’s young students, who showcased their talents through dances, skits and musical presentations. Each performance creatively represented one of the five elements of nature — Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Space. The students highlighted environmental issues related to each element and proposed solutions to address these problems.
The event was also attended by dignitaries from JSW, including JSWBPSL COO Umesh Rai and HR Head J P Singh among others. Supported by JSW, Jindal Sri Sri Academy provides a nurturing environment for holistic education and growth. The JSW’s commitment to excellence and social responsibility ensures that students have access to world-class facilities and a conducive learning environment.