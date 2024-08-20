  • Menu
Jitendra Singh Asks to Cancel UPSC Lateral Entry Ad

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has written to the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) requesting the cancellation of a recent advertisement for lateral entry positions.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has written to the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) requesting the cancellation of a recent advertisement for lateral entry positions. This request comes following instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UPSC had announced last Saturday that it was seeking candidates for 45 posts through lateral entry, which includes 10 positions of joint secretaries and 35 positions of directors/deputy secretaries. This initiative was designed to bring specialists, including those from the private sector, into government roles on a contract basis.

Minister Jitendra Singh's letter asks for the withdrawal of this advertisement, indicating a potential change in the government’s approach to filling these high-level positions. The move reflects the government's focus on reviewing and possibly revising the process for lateral entry appointments.

