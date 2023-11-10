J&K: 18 children missing from illegal orphanage in Srinagar

Srinagar: Eighteen children were found missing on Friday by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from an orphanage in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Following the report from the CWC, Srinagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) sealed the orphanage which was being run without registration.

Khair-ul-Nisa, chairperson of CWC told media persons that the committee had visited the Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust at Nundreshi Colony, Bemina, Srinagar several times and asked the Trust head to register the orphanage under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

The chairperson said when the committee visited the trust on Friday, they found the trust building was locked and 18 children missing without any information about their whereabouts.

She also said that the trust has been sealed by SDM Srinagar as it was being run illegally.

She said unless the children are produced before the committee it would treat them as ‘missing’ to follow the legal remedies available to the committee.