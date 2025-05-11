Live
J&K CM Reports Ceasefire Violations Hours After India-Pakistan Agreement
Omar Abdullah expresses shock as explosions rock Srinagar shortly after India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement, with reports of Pakistani shelling along LoC and drone activities in multiple sectors despite diplomatic agreements.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed dismay as Pakistani forces reportedly violated the newly established ceasefire agreement within hours of its implementation. Multiple explosions echoed across Srinagar Saturday evening, shortly after both nations had announced a mutual cessation of hostilities.
"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!" Abdullah posted on social media platform X, sharing video footage capturing blast sounds in the background. He added, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."
Security reports indicated widespread military activity following the supposed truce. Authorities implemented a blackout in Srinagar and Baramulla, while sporadic firing was reported in Rajouri. Security forces intercepted drones in multiple locations including Rajasthan's Pokhran and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
According to sources, Pakistani forces initiated artillery shelling along the International Border in several sectors including Akhnoor, Rajouri, and RS Pura. Additional ceasefire violations were documented along the Line of Control in Jammu's Palanwalla sector. Reports also mentioned drone sightings across Punjab's border districts including Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Hoshiarpur.
In response, Border Security Force units reportedly received instructions to counter any violations with full force.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted sharply to these developments, stating, "Pakistan is a rogue nation that can never be trusted," referencing the rapid breakdown of peace efforts.
The violations occurred despite formal announcements from both sides earlier that day. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:30 PM to establish a ceasefire effective from 5:00 PM, covering all military actions on land, air, and sea.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had also confirmed the agreement from Islamabad, claiming Pakistan "has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity." However, within hours, the situation deteriorated with reported violations across multiple sectors.