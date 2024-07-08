Live
- BJP appointed Rajkumar Bhatia as Vice president
- Manipur’s apex tribal body urges LoP Rahul for political solution to ethnic strife
- Anderson eager to contribute in last Test after making peace with reality of retirement
- Air India takes key step on ops for Vistara merger
- Microsoft rolls out spellcheck, autocorrect for Notepad users in Windows 11
- South Korean govt scraps all administrative steps against striking trainee docs
- Four Killed, Eight Injured In Punjab Village Shootout Over Old Rivalry
- Ananntha Law College, Hyderabad hosts a thrilling Intra College Moot Court Competition, Celebrating the next generation of legal fraternity!
- High command has asked us not to create confusion over K’taka leadership: Min Rajanna
- ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ pre-release event builds a palpable sense of anticipation
Just In
J&K: Encounter underway in Kathua
Highlights
An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district on Monday.
Jammu: An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district on Monday.
Officials said that terrorists fired at an army team in Barmuda village of Kathua district, 52 kms away from Kathua town.
“Fire was retaliated and now a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) has been started in the area,” an official said.
He said that reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS