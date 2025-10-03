J&K likely to witness rain, snow for 3 days; weather office issues advisory

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued an adverse weather advisory forecasting rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas beginning on Saturday.

The advisory, issued on Friday, said that a strong western disturbance is approaching J&K and adjoining areas, under whose effect light to moderate rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches is likely to occur from October 4 to 7, with peak activity during the night of October 5 to the morning of October 7.

“Under the influence of this western disturbance, moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Zojila Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Pass and Kupwara-Sadna Pass. Moderate snowfall is likely to occur over the middle reaches. Light to moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the plains of Kashmir, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Jammu region with thunderstorm/lightning/with strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour gushing to 60 to 70 Kilometres per hour," said the MeT Department.

The adverse weather is likely to cause disruption of surface transport on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Srinagar-Leh highway and all other roads in the middle and higher reaches of the union territory.

“Chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places. Farmers are advised to suspend all farming activities from 5th to 7th October. Rise in water level in rivers, streams, nallahs and low-lying areas will take place,” the advisory said.

J&K has suffered unprecedented floods in August-September, causing huge devastation, especially in the Jammu division. Huge losses to private and public Infrastructure, roads, buildings and other facilities were caused by those floods.

Agricultural lands in Samba, Jammu, Kathua, and orchards in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag suffered heavy damage due to the washing away of chunks of land.