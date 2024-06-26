Live
Just In
J&K: One terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Doda
One terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Doda district.
Jammu: One terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Doda district.
Police said that an encounter started in Bajaad village of Doda’s Gandoh area at around 9.50 am today.
“A CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was started in the village by police, CRPF and the army following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village,” an official said.
He said that as the security forces came closer, the hiding terrorists fired at them triggering an encounter.
“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far,” the official said.
The ongoing operation follows the two terrorist attacks carried out on June 11 and June 12 in the Doda district.
A larger strategy has been devised by the security forces to hunt down a group of around 70 foreign terrorists reportedly operating in the Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu division.