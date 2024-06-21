Live
J&K Police arrests 3 associates of terrorists involved in 2 Doda attacks
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Friday that three associates of terrorists involved in two attacks on security forces in Doda have been arrested.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Friday that three associates of terrorists involved in two attacks on security forces in Doda have been arrested.
Six soldiers of the Indian Army and two local policemen were injured on June 11 and 12 in terrorist firing on security forces in Chatergala and Kota Top areas of Doda District.
Police said that the three associates of the militants were arrested for providing food and logistic support to Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attacks in Doda.
They have been identified as Sajad, Safdar Ali and Mubassir, all residents of Draman Village in Gandoh area of Doda District.
