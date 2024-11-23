J&K Police recover Rs 4.48 lakh from financial frauds in Pulwama

Srinagar: J&K Police Cyber Crime Prevention Cell said on Saturday that it has recovered Rs 4,48,500 lakh from various financial frauds in Pulwama district.

An official statement said that the Cyber Cell of District Police Pulwama has made significant progress in addressing cybercrime by successfully recovering Rs 4,48,500 from various financial frauds reported since October 2024.

“These recoveries highlight the dedicated efforts of the Cyber Cell in combating online scams and protecting citizens from financial exploitation. Since October 2024, the Cyber Cell has received multiple complaints from the general public regarding various scams.

“Among these, fake investment scams accounted for Rs 3,35,000, of which Rs 1,56,500 was recovered. Complaints about online purchasing scams amounted to Rs 96,000, with Rs 87,500 successfully retrieved. Sex-related extortion scams caused financial losses of Rs 2,00,000, and the Cyber Cell recovered Rs 1,14,500. Social media impersonation scams resulted in losses of Rs 50,000, which was fully recovered. Additionally, SMS-related scams caused losses of Rs 40,000, all of which were retrieved," read the statement.

“The investigations revealed a variety of fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals. These included fake bank SMS scams, malicious APK file frauds, deceptive investment traps, fake interest-free loan offers, sextortion schemes, and social media impersonation frauds. The Cyber Cell Pulwama acted swiftly to investigate these complaints, freezing and recovering funds with the cooperation of affected individuals. Pulwama Police urge citizens to remain cautious and promptly report suspicious activities," the statement further said.

The police said that the Cyber Cell remains committed to addressing evolving cyber threats and ensuring digital safety.

"Residents can report cybercrimes via email at [email protected] or by calling 9541943103”, the statement said.

Every district in Jammu and Kashmir has a police cybercrime prevention cell that attends to various cyber crimes in addition to creating awareness among the people about protecting themselves from becoming a victim of these technologically committed crimes.



