Live
Just In
J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Reasi
Security forces launched a massive search operation on Saturday in J&K’s Reasi district after the movement of two suspected terrorists in the area was reported.
An official said that the search operation was launched in Badoa village of Pouni Tehsil in district Reasi.
An official said that the search operation was launched in Badoa village of Pouni Tehsil in district Reasi.
“Locals have seen two suspects moving in the forest area along the village. Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF have launched the joint operation,” an official said.
In the last two months, scores of security personnel, terrorists and civilians have been killed during encounters with the terrorists in the Jammu division.
Reportedly, a group of hardcore 40-50 foreign terrorists are operating in the hilly, mountainous districts of the Jammu division.
They have carried out ambush attacks against the army and other security forces in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban districts of the Jammu division.
The Army has deployed over 4,000 highly trained soldiers including elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in all these districts to combat the terrorists.