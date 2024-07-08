Live
J&K: Two army soldiers injured in Kathua encounter
Jammu: Two army soldiers were injured on Monday in firing by the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district.
“Two army soldiers sustained injuries in the initial firing by the terrorists. The injured soldiers have been shifted to the hospital for treatment,” an official said.
He said that the terrorists attacked an army vehicle in the Barmora village, 52 kms from Kathua town.
He said that Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) is now underway in the area.
Security forces have been aggressively going against the terrorists in order to destroy the terror ecosystem in the UT.
Six terrorists were killed in the two-day-long twin encounters in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir Valley.
The operation in Kulgam district ended on Sunday afternoon.
