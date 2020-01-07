JNU professor injured in attack files complaint
Highlights
JNU professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a...
NEW DELHI: JNU professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.
Sen said outsiders had gathered at the university campus with sticks, rods, and deadly weapons.
She said she was first hit with a large stone on her shoulder and then with even a larger one on her head, following which she fell on the ground bleeding profusely.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT