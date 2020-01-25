Top
JNU students get relief from High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted relief to the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allowing them to register in the next semester as per the old hostel manual within one week.

"So far as the remaining students are concerned, they need to register within one week as per the old manual. No late fees will be charged from them too," says Justice Rajiv Shakdar. The court will now hear the matter on February 28.

The court was hearing a plea filed by JNUSU President Aishe Ghose and others seeking direction of the court to restrain the JNU administration from imposing late fees on students for registrations in the Winter Semester-2020.

The plea also sought directions to the university to restrain them from taking any action, which would give effect to the draft hostel manual.

On January 20, three days after the deadline for registration for the winter semester in University, the administration had claimed that 82 per cent of the total 8,500 enrolled students had cleared their hostel dues.

