Joint projects, economic pacts top on I2U2 agenda

New Delhi: Joint projects and ways to strengthen economic partnership in trade and investment are among the points that will be discussed when leaders of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) meet for the first I2U2 Summit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual I2U2 Summit with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden.

The summit is being held during Biden's visit to Israel as part of a four-day tour of the region, which will include a trip to Saudi Arabia.

"The leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond," the external affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.