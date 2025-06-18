Live
JSW Foundation holds School Readiness Mela
The JSW Foundation, in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation, began Summer Camp and School Readiness Mela at Gumkarma, Ghichamura on May 14 under its flagship community development initiative, the Hamara Gaon Project.
The event marked the beginning of an engaging summer learning experience for children across 20 peripheral villages of JSW BPSL Plant, spread over five gram panchayats.
The initiative was inaugurated by Vishal Raj, Head CSR, JSW Foundation (Sambalpur & Jharsuguda), in the presence of Ghichamura Sarpanch Rajiv Kisan and representatives from Block Education Office, Rengali, including CRCCs from Laida, Lapanga and Katarbaga clusters.
The programme comprises two key components aimed at enhancing early education.
The summer camp, designed for students from Classes 4 to 6, focuses on building foundational learning through fun and activity-based sessions conducted by trained community volunteers.
The School Readiness Mela targets newly enrolled students of Classes 1 and 2, assessing their learning levels and equipping their mothers with specially designed school readiness books. This home-based support ensures that children are adequately prepared for school by the end of summer vacation.