JSW instals 150 ft high mast flag pole

Jharsuguda: The JSW BPSL has installed high mast flag pole in Jharsuguda symbolising national pride and unity. The Tiranga Flag Post was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari in the presence of Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, President & WTD of JSW BPSL Anil Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

Standing at 150 feet, the tallest high mast flag pole in the region is a visual marvel, complete with floodlights.

It has become a new landmark for western Odisha, attracting families and tourists alike. This project was completed in just two months.