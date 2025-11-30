JSW Steel distributes saplings

Barbil: In a bid to boost local green cover, JSW Steel’s Odisha Mining Division started a sapling distribution campaign across schools and colleges in Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts. The initiative will engage students in ecological conservation and promote urban greening. Led by the company’s Forest and Environment department, over 2,000 saplings across 17 educational institutions were distributed. In Keonjhar, 1,225 saplings were provided to students from seven schools and one college, while approximately 800 saplings were distributed at nine locations in Sundargarh.

The saplings included a diverse mix of species such as Jamun, Guava, Mango, Imli, Lemon, Cashew, Bakul, Ashok, Ficus, Hibiscus, Areca Palm, Jackfruit and Belgium which were chosen for their ecological value and adaptability to local conditions. A key highlight was the distribution of around 600 saplings at Barbil College on Friday. The event aimed to instil environmental responsibility.