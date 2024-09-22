Junior docs resume duties partially

Kolkata: Junior doctors on Saturday rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days. They were on 'cease work' in protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The junior doctors rejoined their duties in essential and emergency services at all state-run hospitals but not in the outpatient departments (OPDs). "We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have started returning to their respective departments since this morning only in essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. Please do not forget that this is only a partial resumption of duties," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said.

He said his other colleagues have already left for flood-hit districts of the state where they would start 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps), to demonstrate their commitment to public health even amid ongoing protests.

Emergency services returned to normalcy at various state-run hospitals, with the doctors rejoining work. "It is a great relief for us. We support their cause but it had become very difficult for regular patients like us to get treatment for the last one month or so because of the 'cease work'," Dipankar Jana, a patient at Bankura Medical College and Hospital, said.

Several patients were seen pouring in at an 'Abhaya clinic' in flood-hit Panskura in Purba Medinipur district. "We have received very good response in these clinics. Several people have visited the clinics and our colleagues have attended to them. We are ready to provide 24/7 service... it is our commitment," Aheli Chowdhury, a junior doctor manning one such clinic, said. The agitating doctors said that they would wait for another seven days for the administration to fulfill their demands for justice for the deceased doctor and the removal of state health secretary or else they would start another round of 'cease work'. The doctors have been protesting since August 9 when the body of a woman medic was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding justice for the deceased doctor as well as removing key officials from their posts alleging their involvement in the case.