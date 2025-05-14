Live
Justice Gavai to take oath today
Highlights
New Delhi: Justice B.R. Gavai will take oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, making him the first Buddhist to head the country's judiciary.
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Gavai has authored around 300 judgments, including that of the Constitution Bench on various issues, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens.
