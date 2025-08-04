Live
- Create 'passenger stops' beneath metro stations on Kapurbawdi-Ghodbunder stretch: Sarnaik
- Acharya Balkrishna Ji's birthday was celebrated as Herb Day in Patanjali Yogpeeth
- Dhami orders legal action against people fraudulently obtaining Aadhaar, voter cards
- The Structured Walking Routine That’s Helping People Lose Weight and Build Endurance
- Top Cars Expected to Hit the Road in August 2025
- Speed should be increased in resolving applications received in the Bhu Bharati Act Revenue Conference - State Revenue Secretary D.S. Lokesh Kumar
- Kannada hit ‘Su From So’ set for Telugu release on Aug 8
- India moves to 3rd Place in WTC After Beating England
- Inside Meta’s Superintelligence Mission: Zuckerberg’s AI Power Move with Tech’s Top Talent
- Satya Dev on ‘Kingdom’: ‘Shiva was destiny. I was meant to play him’
Justice Nagamohan Das submits report on internal reservation for SC to CM
Justice H N Nagamohan Das, who heads the one-man commission on internal reservation for Scheduled Caste in government jobs and education institutions,...
Justice H N Nagamohan Das, who heads the one-man commission on internal reservation for Scheduled Caste in government jobs and education institutions, on Monday submitted his report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the report would be presented in the cabinet meeting on August 7.
"The report has been submitted. There is a cabinet meeting on August 7 where we will present it and take a decision," he added.
Justice Das said he has submitted 1,766-page report.
He further said 27,24,768 Scheduled Caste households and 1,07,01,982 individuals from the state participated in the survey.
"At this juncture, this is the state government’s property. I have no control over it. Its content and the decision – whether to accept it or reject it – rests entirely with the state government," Justice Das said.
The retired High Court judge said that the state government formed the commission headed by him on January 1, 2025, and on March 27, he submitted an interim report saying that there is a lack of clarity on data and recommended a fresh survey.
"The same day, the state cabinet too ordered a fresh survey," he said, and added that from May 5 to July 6, the survey took place.
According to an official statement, Justice Das did not receive any form of remuneration or honorarium for this project.