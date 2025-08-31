  • Menu
Justice Vikram Nath Credits Stray Dog Case For Global Recognition, Jokes About Receiving ‘Blessings From Dogs’

Highlights

  • Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath thanked CJI BR Gavai, saying the high-profile stray dog case brought him global recognition.
  • He humorously added that not only dog lovers but even dogs have been “sending blessings.”

Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath, known for his candid remarks, said the stray dogs case has unexpectedly made him popular across India and abroad. Speaking at a conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he expressed gratitude to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for assigning him the matter, noting that he now receives recognition from civil society worldwide.
Justice Nath shared that during a recent international legal summit, lawyers from other countries asked him about the case, leaving him “elated” that people outside India were aware of his work. Adding a light-hearted touch, he remarked that along with support from dog lovers, he has also been receiving “blessings from dogs.”
The case gained widespread attention after the Supreme Court initially ordered relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters but later revised the directive, allowing vaccinated and sterilised dogs to return to their original locations. Justice Nath was part of the bench that issued the modified order following strong public backlash.
