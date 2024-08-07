Kailashnathan takes oath as Lt Governor of Puducherry

Chennai: Retired IAS officer Kuniyil Kailashnathan took oath as the 25th Lieutenant Governor of the Puducherry Union Territory on Wednesday.



Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice D.Krishnakumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kailashnathan at Puducherry Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Secretary of Puducherry, Sharat Chauhan read out the warrant of appointment signed by the President of India Draupadi Murmu.

Puducherry Police presented a guard of honour to the new Governor outside the Rajbhavan.

Kailashnathan popularly known as KK hails from Kozhikode district in Kerala and is considered a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Speaker R. Selvam, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Siva, AIADMK Puducherry Unit Secretary A. Anbalagan and other senior leaders and ministers were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that after Kiran Bedi moved out of Puducherry in 2021, this is the first time that the Union Territory is getting a full-time Lt Governor.

Tamilisai Sounderajan, who replaced Kiran Bedi as Lt Governor, was holding additional charge of Telangana.

Sounderajan resigned and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan took over the charge as Puducherry L-G. Radhakrishnan was also holding additional charge of Telangana.

However, with Kailashnathan’s appointment, Puducherry will have its own Lt.Governor.