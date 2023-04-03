Kapil Sibal Criticizes Amit Shah For Allegedly Commenting On No Riots Taking Place During BJP Government

Amit Shah, the union home minister, was criticised by renowned attorney and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal for saying that in Bihar, "riots don't take place under the BJP rule." During his visit to Hisua, Bihar, the Union Home Minister made these comments while addressing a public gathering.



He urged attendees to vote for the BJP to win the state's assembly elections in 2025, promising that the new administration would "hang the rioters upside down." He further added that rioters are going to be hung upside-down.

Nevertheless, in response to the Home Minister's comments, Sibal published statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Twitter and claimed that "communal riots" had occurred in BJP-ruled areas like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He released all the data and called it as "another jumla."

Amit shah :

"Riots don't take place under our rule"



Yet another jumla



5415 communal riots reported between 2014-2020 ( NCRB data )



2019 alone - 25 communal riots

UP(9) Maharashtra(4) MP(2)



Communal violence:

Haryana(2021) highest cases

Gujarat Madhya Pradesh (April(2022) — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 3, 2023

Sibal urged the populace to cease "burning Bengal and Bihar, and to the seeds of hatred," which, he claimed, primarily served the interests of politicians and political ideologies. He claimed in a statement that the sufferer of this hostility is the common guy. He also remarked that he wants Prime Minister and Home Minister to speak about these riots.



Meanwhile, on March 31, there were reports of clashes in the Rohtas district's Sasaram and Nalanda's Bihar Sharif, where Shah was said to be. Shah's trip to Sasaram in the Bihar district of Rohtas, however, was cancelled as a result of the implementation of Section 144 in response to fighting in the area.