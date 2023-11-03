Karnal: Amith Shah terms Cong ‘cut, commission, corruption’ party

Karnal : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted the Congress by describing it as a party of “cut, commission and corruption” and also slammed the INDIA alliance, saying the opposition parties have joined hands to serve their own interests.

The BJP, on the other hand, works for the welfare of the people, he said. Addressing the “Antyodaya Sammelan” programme organised by the Haryana government here, Shah also congratulated the Manohar Lal Khattar dispensation for carrying out overall development of the state and said it ended corruption and improved the law and order situation in the last nine years.

With Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls due next year, Shah also appealed to people to make the BJP victorious on all the seats in the state.

He accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement and caste-based politics. “The Congress is a party of cut, commission and corruption. The party’s hand (election symbol) is not with the people of Haryana,” the Union home minister alleged. Shah slammed Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, saying, “I want to ask Hooda ji whether the development which took place in the last nine years (under BJP) is visible or if (your) eyes are still shut.”

Terming the INDIA coalition a “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance, Shah alleged that all the 27 constituents of the opposition bloc are “parivarvadis” (dynasts).

“All the 27 outfits are ‘parivarvadis’. Some have to adjust their son, some have to make their son prime minister, some have to save their son from agencies while some have to make their son chief minister. Some have to become Madam’s loyalists. Can these parties do any good for the people?” Shah asked.

He also targeted the Congress over the Ram Temple issue. For decades after Independence, the Congress kept the Ram Temple issue hanging and hindered its construction in Ayodhya, he alleged.

“Should the Ram Temple have been built in Ayodhya on time or not,” he asked the gathering. Shah said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who laid the foundation of the temple.

On January 22, an idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the huge temple, he said, adding Modi ji will also attend the “pran pratistha” ceremony.