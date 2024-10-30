Karnataka High Court To Decide On Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Interim Bail Plea In Murder Case

The Karnataka High Court will announce its decision today on the interim bail plea filed by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently held in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, aged 33. Darshan has requested bail to undergo spine surgery, citing numbness in both feet, and seeks permission to have the procedure at a private hospital in Mysuru, funded by him.

After reviewing arguments from Darshan's defense team and the state prosecution on Tuesday, the court reserved its decision. While the actor’s counsel submitted medical reports supporting his need for surgery, the state opposed the request, arguing that the documents lacked a specific hospitalisation timeframe and suggesting the surgery could be done at a government hospital.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, referencing Supreme Court precedents, stated that the state cannot dictate an undertrial's choice of medical facility, yet questioned why Mysuru was selected. “Let a Bengaluru doctor assess the need and duration for the surgery," he suggested, underscoring that interim bail is time-bound and dependent on hospitalization duration.

This plea follows the denial of Darshan's earlier bail request by a sessions court on September 21. Darshan, initially held at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, was transferred to Bellary Jail following a controversial photograph with a known rowdy-sheeter, leading to the suspension of seven jail officers.

**Background on Renukaswamy Case**

The murder charge against Darshan arose from a dispute involving Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of the actor. Police claim this led Darshan to plan an attack. Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near a storm drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. Another suspect, Raghavendra, allegedly lured Renukaswamy to a secluded spot in R.R. Nagar, where he was reportedly tortured before succumbing to multiple blunt injuries.