Kashmiri Pandit body files police complaint against Iltija Mufti for derogatory remarks

Jammu: An organisation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits said on Monday that it has filed a police complaint against the alleged derogatory and inflammatory remarks by Iltija Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

In a statement, a Kashmiri Pandit organisation called ‘Youth 4 Panun Kashmir’ said on Monday that a police complaint has been filed against Iltija Mufti for allegedly derogatory and inflammatory remarks against Lord Rama and the Hindus.

Vithal Chowdhary, President Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK) has filed a police complaint against Iltija Mufti for her derogatory and inflammatory tweet against Lord Rama, Hindu faith and Hindus.

The complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi, alleging that the statement is deeply offensive, is aimed at inciting communal discord, and deliberately insults Lord Rama, the Hindu religion and its followers. The complaint cites Sections 302, 325, and 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Roots in Kashmir (RIK), another prominent Kashmiri Pandit organisation has welcomed the action of Y4PK.

Amit Raina, spokesperson of RIK, said that Iltija Mufti is a habitual offender and that it will provide all possible assistance to Vithal Chowdhary to ensure that she is booked for her derogatory and inciting statement.

Youth 4 Panun Kashmir has called for the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, block the offending content under Section 69A of the IT Act, and initiate stringent legal proceedings against Mufti.

“The organisation, alongside allies such as RIK, reiterates its commitment to advocating for justice and preserving the sanctity of all religious beliefs in India,” the statement said.

It must be mentioned that Panun Kashmir, the parent organisation of ‘Youth 4 Panun Kashmir’ has been the first organisation to advocate a homeland for the minority Kashmiri Pandit community to be carved out in Kashmir Valley from where the terrorists hounded out the community in 1990s.