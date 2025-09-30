Kashmir's Gulmarg Gandola resumes operations from today

The famous Gulmarg Gandola resumed its commercial operations on Tuesday after the successful completion of crucial trials related to cable, cabin, and load-bearing tests of the famous cable car project.

“All the safety checks were completed smoothly before the resumption of the commercial operations,” officials said.

The restart of Phase I operations comes with an enhanced carrying capacity, promising visitors a more comfortable and efficient experience on one of the world’s highest and most popular ropeways.

Officials have extended a warm welcome to tourists and adventure seekers, inviting them to experience the services of the Gulmarg Gondola, a major attraction that continues to boost the region’s tourism potential.

The Gulmarg Gondola's operation was suspended from September 22 to September 29 for its annual mandatory inspection and maintenance, with normal operations resuming on September 30.

This routine annual closure allows certified engineers to conduct thorough checks and servicing of the mechanical and electrical systems to ensure the cable car's safety and smooth functioning in compliance with international standards.

Gulmarg Gondola is the second-longest and second-highest cable car in the World.

Higher lines include the Mi Teleferico in Bolivia and the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in China.

The two-stage gondola lift ferries about 600 people per hour to and from Kongdoori Mountain, a shoulder of nearby Apharwat Peak (4,260 m (13,976 ft)).

The ropeway project is a joint venture of the Jammu and Kashmir government and the French firm Pomagalski.

The first stage transfers from the Gulmarg resort at 2,650 m (8,694 ft) to Kongdoori Station in the bowl-shaped Kongdori valley.

The second stage of the ropeway, which has 36 cabins and 18 towers, takes skiers to a height of 3,980 m (13,058 ft) on Kongdoori Mountain, a shoulder of nearby Afarwat Peak (4,200 m (13,780 ft)).

The second stage was completed in a record time of about two years for Rs 18 crore and was opened on May 28, 2005.

The French company had also built the first phase of the gondola project, connecting Gulmarg to Kongdoori, in 1998.

The timing of the gondola is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., dependent upon the weather at both stages.

A gondola cable car can carry six people at a time. It takes approximately nine minutes to reach the first stage and 12 minutes for the second stage.